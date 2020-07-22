Canyon Fire covers 250 acres in Modoc County

MODOC COUNTY, Calif. – Crews are fighting a wildfire burning in Northern California.
The Canyon Fire was sparked by lightning Tuesday evening north of Canby Bridge in Modoc County.
As of 8:30 Wednesday morning, bulldozer lines have surrounded 3/4 of the fire. It was 5% contained and 250 acres in size.
There are several other fires in the Modoc National Forest that started Tuesday and Red Flag conditions are expected to last for the rest of the week.
Anyone who sees other fires in the area is asked to call 9-1-1.