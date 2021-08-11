Car chase ends in officer involved shooting

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Police said it and several other agencies were involved in a car chase Wednesday morning. The chase ran through Central Point, Medford, Phoenix, and Talent. Police believe the car was stolen in an armed car jacking in the Canyonville area.
MPD said officers tried to spike the car multiple times, but the chase ultimately ended at the corner of Dakota Avenue and South Columbus Avenue in Medford. Shots were fired.
According to Medford police, the officers involved are okay, but the suspect is being transported to Asante Regional Medical Center, there is no update on their condition at this time. When NBC5 News was out on the scene, Oregon State Police, Central Point Police, Jackson County Sheriff’s Officers, and Central Point Police were there.
Lt. Mike Budreau with MPD said there would be a press conference later Wednesday via Zoom.
The Major Assault and Death investigation unit will assume in the investigation, as per protocol.
Madison LaBerge is the anchor of NBC5 News Weekends at 6 and 11. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Madison is originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico.
She loves living in the Pacific Northwest. She can’t get over “how green everything is!” When Madison is not at work, she looks for new and exciting cooking recipes and explores Southern Oregon.
Feel free to send her story ideas or the address of your favorite Mexican food restaurant!