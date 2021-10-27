Home
Car crash in CP neighborhood critically injures one person

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — A car crash in Central Point closed down two residential blocks for several hours earlier today.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. on Hazel Street and N. 6th Street.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene including Central Point Police, Medford Police, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say 6 juveniles were in one of the cars involved in the crash. They say a 15-year-old girl was treated for critical injuries.

Neighbors in the area didn’t want to talk on-camera, but say speeding on Hazel Street is a common issue in their neighborhood.

Police have no other information at this time.

