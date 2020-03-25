Car dealerships stay open during ‘Stay at Home’ order

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Car dealerships are able to stay open during Governor Kate Brown’s ‘Stay at Home’ executive order.
However, you might be able to stay at home while buying a car.
Butler Dealerships in the Rogue Valley can deliver cars right to your home.
That way you can check out a certain cars features from six feet away.
Joel Nickserson from Butler Ford says, “We’re gonna do all the people paperwork online. We’ll bring the car, we’ll bring the paperwork. It’s a different experience.”
Butler Ford is also able to pick up your car if it’s in need of services. The company says they wipe down every car before and after each service to protect both their customers and employees.
