HUGO, Ore. —A driver was transported to the hospital after running off the road northbound on I-5 at Exit 66 in the Hugo area Tuesday.

Rural Metro Fire says it happened near Frontage Road near Jump Off Joe Creek Road, striking trees and catching fire.

Rural Metro and ODF got quick containment on the car and the fire spreading to vegetation.

Oregon State Police is investigating the crash.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.