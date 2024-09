Rural Metro Fire responded to a scary looking crash on Friday.

It happened on the 11,000 block of Redwood Highway. Here you can see the vehicle completely wedged underneath the guardrail. The car was occupied by a driver, an infant and two dogs. Miraculously, no one was injured.

The cause of the crash may have been due to the dog distracting the driver.

