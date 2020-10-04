Home
Car show aims to raise money for Medford’s Railroad Park

WHITE CITY, Ore. — Proceeds from a car show at the Medford Dragstrip are being donated to help fund Medford’s ‘Railroad Park.’

Organizers say they want to help out the all-volunteer train park since it was unable to open this year, because of coronavirus.
They say participants were able to support the park by donating money, but no entry fee was required.

They say over 100 cars showed up for the event.

“There are 4 different train clubs that run the entire park, so we contacted them, ‘Hey, what do you think of this? Let’s get some donations and funds going for ya,” said one organizer, Ashlee Sanford.

The organizers say they don’t have a goal to reach in funding, but they hope to raise as much as possible for the park.

