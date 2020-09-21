Home
Car show fundraiser benefits Almeda fire victims

MEDFORD, Or.- Today, gearheads used their passion for cars to help the community.
The Rogue Valley Country Club hosted a charity fundraiser car show to benefit victims of the Almeda fire.
The car show featured cars across seven decades, ranging from luxury antiques to classic hot rods.
It was an opportunity for people to come together after the  devastation of the fires, which is exactly what organizers had in mind.
“We got together in a meeting and thought what a better opportunity to gather our community together and have an opportunity to contribute to those in need,” says Steve Curry, chairperson of the “Gathering at the Oaks” event.
All donations raised today will go to the United Way of Jackson County.
You can donate directly to their wildfire relief efforts on UnitedWayOfJacksonCounty.com.

