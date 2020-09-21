Car show fundraiser benefits Almeda fire victims

The Rogue Valley Country Club hosted a charity fundraiser car show to benefit victims of the Almeda fire.The car show featured cars across seven decades, ranging from luxury antiques to classic hot rods.It was an opportunity for people to come together after the devastation of the fires, which is exactly what organizers had in mind.“We got together in a meeting and thought what a better opportunity to gather our community together and have an opportunity to contribute to those in need,” says Steve Curry, chairperson of the “Gathering at the Oaks” event.All donations raised today will go to the United Way of Jackson County.You can donate directly to their wildfire relief efforts on UnitedWayOfJacksonCounty.com.
Grace Smith is a reporter for NBC5 News. The Chicago native is a recent graduate of the University of Miami with a Communication Honors degree specializing in Broadcast Journalism. She minored in Creative Writing and focused her senior thesis on social media usage and engagement. During her time at the University of Miami, she anchored multiple award-winning student television programs, covering everything from music festivals to the Super Bowl.
Though she loved Miami's beaches, she's thrilled to be in the Pacific Northwest where she can experience all four seasons and have a real Christmas tree! When she’s not at work, you can find Grace glued to any television showing live sports (especially if it’s the Chicago Bears) or attempting a new recipe as she learns to cook.