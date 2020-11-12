Care facility hosts Veterans Day Caravan Parade around Central Point

That’s why it organized a special caravan for it’s residents.
Care Team Quality Senior Care decorated their company cars in red, white and blue and set up a route, visiting multiple care facilities and veterans at their homes.
“It was super fun, I had a ton of fun,” said Care Team Quality Senior Care employees, Makayla Reed and Brittany Miller.
Multiple cars and motorcycles drove throughout the town to honor the men and women who fought for our country.
“We actually threw it together in the last 2 weeks and it came pretty quickly, we didn’t expect this big of a turn out,” said Miller.
The caravan visited 14 different locations, including 5 care facilities and 9 homes belonging to veterans – bringing smiles, cheers and lots of honking.
“We’re really thankful that we were able to see them in person finally with the crazy time we’re dealing with,” Miller said.
Care Team Quality Senior Care left a flyer about the event in the Central Point Senior Center. That’s how Navy veteran Rex Orcutt found out and joined the caravan, “I’m very appreciative of the fact that they do things like this.”
Orcutt served in the Navy for 21 years.
“[I] went in 1952, I served on two ships in Korea and I was on destroyers the rest of my time in my service. I retired in 1972 as a master chief,” he said.
Orcutt loved reveling in the moment with his fellow vets, including his World War 2 veteran friend, Jim Holbrook.
Any chance he can to connect with his fellow vets is appreciated, incorporating his bike is the icing on the cake.
“Of course, I really like that motorcycle, so any chance I get to ride it…” Orcutt said.
The caravan began at 10 a.m. and wrapped up around noon.
Care Team Quality Senior Care says it plans on hosting the event again next year.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.