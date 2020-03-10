Cartwright’s Market introducing new policy for first responders

Cartwright’s Markets are introducing a new policy this week at both of their locations.
First responders in the deli or barbecue section of the store will now be asked if they’d like to skip the line. The store’s owner says he’s seen too many first responders have to leave Cartwright’s because they’re called toward an emergency.
Customers outside the Medford location love the idea!
“To me it’s a no brainer. That’s just the way it ought to be,” says one customer.
“I have no problem with it. I think it’s important that people get the care they need, when they need it. So that it’s effective. I think most people would be understanding of that,” another customer said.
The first responder must be in uniform to take advantage of this policy.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]