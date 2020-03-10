Home
Cartwright’s Market introducing new policy for first responders

Cartwright’s Markets are introducing a new policy this week at both of their locations.

First responders in the deli or barbecue section of the store will now be asked if they’d like to skip the line. The store’s owner says he’s seen too many first responders have to leave Cartwright’s because they’re called toward an emergency.

Customers outside the Medford location love the idea!

“To me it’s a no brainer. That’s just the way it ought to be,” says one customer.

“I have no problem with it. I think it’s important that people get the care they need, when they need it. So that it’s effective. I think most people would be understanding of that,” another customer said.

The first responder must be in uniform to take advantage of this policy.

