CASA launches ‘Giving Tree’ campaign in Josephine Co.

GRANTS PASS, Ore. —Santa and Mrs. Claus along with the Grants Pass Police Department, drove through Grants Pass Wednesday.

It’s part of CASA’s Giving Tree Campaign. It works to advocate for kids who’ve been removed from their homes because of abuse or neglect. The campaign is a special way for the community to donate gifts to children in the program.

Wednesday, the group picked up presents from local businesses that participated in the campaign.

“These kids are going to get the gifts that they deserve, sometimes they go without and we try to make sure that they have the gifts and clothing and toys they want for Christmas, and it’s a huge impact that the community is helping make sure they get those gifts,” said Dan Mata with Casa of Josephine County.

This is the Giving Tree’s first launch in Josephine County.

