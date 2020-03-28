Casablanca hosting food drive this weekend

Home
GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Casablanca is hosting a food drive, they call Food Share Saturday for people in need.

Since the coronavirus pandemic they have received donations from community partners helping them stay open. Casablanca got so much food they decided to give it to people who need it most.

“People can come grab enough to make a meal. And hopefully it’ll help out and kinda bring people together during this time of physical distancing,” general manager, Andy Baida said.

The Food Share is from 3-5 p.m. Saturday at their Gild location on 1883 Williams Hwy. in Grants Pass. They’ll also accept further donations at that time.

