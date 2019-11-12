Cascade Christian cheer team wins all-state competition

MEDFORD, Ore. — Cascade Christian High School is rooting for their cheer team.
The team just won first place at a major competition in Springfield.
The challenger cheer squad competed this past Saturday at the Oregon Cheer Coaches Association All-State Competition.
This is the third year in a row that the challengers have placed in the top 3, the group was also named stunt champions..
“The minute the stunt hit that we’ve been trying to get for awhile, we all just on the mat we’re just like yes!” said senior cheer captain, Hannah Smith.
Individual athletes for Cascade Christian also placed on the all-state team and one member was awarded a scholarship.
Their next competition is in January.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor's Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology. In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she's not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.