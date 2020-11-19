Cascade Christian High School is being investigated by OSHA

MEDFORD, Ore. — Oregon Occupational Safety and Health (OSHA) is investigating Cascade Christian High School for allegedly not complying with COVID-19 regulations.
OSHA spokesman, Aaron Corvin, says the Oregon Department of Education sent a referral asking OSHA to open an investigation.
Corvin says OSHA generally follows up with referrals by getting in contact with an employer and asking how they’re addressing the situation.
“The allegation has to do with the lack of compliance with the metrics related to opening, physical distancing and facial coverings,” said Corvin.
Corvin says failure to remedy the situation could lead to pricey citations, ranging from $8,000 to $126,000.
We reached out to Cascade Christian School officials for comment, but did not hear back.
