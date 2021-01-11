Home
Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument seeks applications for “artist-in-residence” program

MEDFORD, Ore. – You can now apply for Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument’s summer artist-in-residence program.

Selected artists will have a beautiful environment where they can produce their works and share them with the public.

It includes a one to two-week residency at monument facilities during the summer.

All artists are encouraged to apply for a chance at the program with no preference given to any one particular style or medium.

Artists from previous years have produced works ranging from panoramic watercolors to musical compositions.

If you’re interested, visit the artist website, email [email protected], or call 541-618-2256.

Applications must be postmarked by April 5, 2021.

