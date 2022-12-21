Cash stolen from Access’s Greystone donation box

Posted by Jenna King December 20, 2022

MEDFORD, Ore. — NBC5 News first told you Monday about how the Access Greystone Court cash donation box was broken into Sunday night. Tuesday we’re hearing from police.

Medford Police say it got a call around midnight Sunday from a neighbor saying people were vandalizing the area, attempting to steal some money. There isn’t a clear description of the suspect vehicle, according to police.

Access says some of the cash was stolen, but fortunately, they don’t anticipate a lot of the money was taken because staff empties the box daily.

“It’s just a crime of opportunity unfortunately because of the season, Access has their donation area out there for the people looking at Christmas lights in the Greystone Court area so I think it was just available during this Christmas event during the season,” said Lt. Rebecca Pietila with Medford Police.

She says there are no leads right now.

Access says it removed the donation box but says the bins are still out there to collect food donations. Starting Wednesday until Christmas Eve, Access will be out there collecting cash donations from 5:30 to 9.

Jenna King
