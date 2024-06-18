Caveman Pool opens for 2024 Summer Season

GRANTS PASS, Ore.- Good news for any Grants Pass residents who are starting to feel a little warm. Caveman pool opened for its summer season Monday.

From June 17th to August 25th, the pool will be open for open swim, lap swim, swim lessons and swim club.

Daily passes are $6.50 for adults, $5 for kids five through 17 and free for kids four and younger.

Caveman Pool will also have Dive-In Family Nights on select Fridays with a family movie included.

The first Family Night is June 28th playing Shrek.

For more information, head to grantspassoregon.gov.

