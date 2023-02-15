CDC report reveals 57% of young women feel hopeless

Posted by Jenna King February 14, 2023

MEDFORD, Ore. —A new CDC report shows young women feeling hopeless and having suicidal thoughts is on the rise.  The CDC released its 2021 Youth Risk Behavior Survey.

According to the survey in 2021, 42% of high school students felt so sad or hopeless almost every day for at least two weeks in a row that they stopped doing their usual activities.

57% of teen girls reported persistently feeling sad or hopeless. Jackson County Health and Human Services say these numbers reflect the isolation seen during Covid.

“Kids I would say were really hit hard with not being able to socialize, not being able to go to school, not being able to have those normalizing opportunities that teens have and then you try to go back into those systems, and you’re disconnected,” said Stacy Brubaker with Jackson County Health & Human Services.

She says parents should look out for daily changes in their children like getting angry more often or wanting to be alone.

