Celebrating Thanksgiving on the clock

PHOENIX, Ore— First responders are still on the clock tonight while many of have the holidays off.
Jackson County Fire District 5 says there are at least two people at the fire house this year, but there are more on call if needed. But being on the clock isn’t stopping these firefighters from eating their traditional Thanksgiving meal.
“We have one of our volunteers that decided to come down today and he’s making us dinner, so that’s always great. So we’re going to invite one of our other stations down and we’ll all get together and have a little dinner and hopefully, uninterrupted,” Andy Buckingham, firefighter, said.
As you continue to celebrate tonight, the firefighters want to remind you to be careful when frying or cooking up those turkeys.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.