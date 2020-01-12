Celebration of Life held for local legend Grandma Aggie

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The life of a local legend, Grandma Aggie, was celebrated by hundreds of people Saturday.
Agnes Baker Pilgrim, a beloved community member and a grandmother to all, passed away in late November at the age of 95.
A celebration of her life and legacy was held at the Josephine County Expo.
She was the oldest living member of the Takelma people and a strong advocate for the environment and Native American culture.
The room for Grandma Aggie’s celebration was packed the to the brim with people who say she was one of a kind.
“I think her tough as nails and yet, [her] sacred spiritual nature, that combination was such an incredible paradox,” said a friend of Grandma Aggie’s, Meredith McFadden.
“She was a magic person in this life, I feel like she reached out to so many and her heart was so pure,” added another friend, Nicki Blue.
Prayers and stories were shared, tables were set up with art and pictures all showcasing Grandma Aggie’s incredible life and accomplishments.
“It’s a remarkable life. That’s a lot of years put together in service,” said Scott Roberts, friend of Grandma Aggie’s.
“Very joyful, I can see her dancing right now, I can just feel her,” added McFadden.
Celebrating her legacy brought out many emotions out for those around.
“To sit here and to be here and recognize it and just to see it all laid before us is such a beautiful thing,” said Blue.
