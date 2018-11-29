Census 2020, looking for recruits

MEDFORD, Ore.– The United States Census Bureau is gearing up for the 2020 census and it’s in need of recruits.
According to the Census Bureau, there’s been a bit of a struggle recruiting people in southern Oregon. Part of the reason is due to the many rural areas and lack of local staff readily available.
But the bureau says it’s important that each county is represented in the census.
“So in order for Medford, for Jackson County, for the state of Oregon to be fully represented it’s really important to have a full and accurate census count,” said Jeff Enos, Los Angeles regional deputy director for the bureau.
The government says it pays $14 to $16 an hour and can be a potential 40 hour per week job. Enos says that there are flexible time options though.
If you would like to help be a recruiter or a census taker you can learn how to sign up here.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.