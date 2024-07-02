Central Point Community Raises Awareness of Hot Pavement Dangers

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – With temperatures expected to be over 100 degrees this week, some Central Point folks are taking proactive measures to raise awareness about the dangers of hot pavement for pets.

The initiative involves distributing signs and posters throughout the central point area, reminding residents of the potential harm that hot sidewalks and pavement can cause to their furry companions’ paws.

They’re putting up placards and posters in the hopes of preventing pets from burning their paws.

Debbie Saxbury came up with the idea and got the ‘Lions Club’ to fund the effort. She says, “It’s going to be very hot and we have been wanting to make people aware of how hot it is on dog’s paws. People don’t really realize that. Take off your shoes and socks and stand on the pavement, and see how hot it is, because you know what you are going to do, you are going to run. So, dogs can’t get off their leash and run away, we can.”

They have around 200 posters for local businesses that can be picked up at Crater Cafe.

Pet owners should take precautions during extreme heat, such as walking their dogs during the cooler morning or evening hours, using booties to protect their paws, and ensuring they have access to plenty of water.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.