Central Point Costco grand opening less than two weeks away

Central Point, Ore. — The new Costco location is holding its grand opening on November 16. Last minute work is being done on the store in the next two weeks. While the outside of the store looks finished, Central Point City employees note there’s still a lot left to do.
“There’s already a lot of inventory in the store, but there’s still a lot of things to pull together in the next two weeks,” Community Development Director Tom Humphrey said.
Hunphrey said the impending move is offering an opportunity for growth in Central Point.
“For many years, we’ve competed with Medford for for business and employment,” Humphrey said. “And this represents a significant change in the direction for Central Point in terms of employing a large number of people.”
The vacant properties surrounding the new Costco location, situated on Table Rock and Hamrick roads, could get a hand up from the company.
“I think this is going to be incentive for other people who have property out there certainly, to promote their property.”
As for the new Costco itself, doors open on November 16th. Humphrey says the project is coming along… but it could be a mad dash to the end.
“They’re sprinting to the finish line as far as that goes, and we’ll do whatever we can to help them,” Humphrey said.
At this point, it doesn’t appear Costco or the City has any plans in place to help with traffic during the grand opening.