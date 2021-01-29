Central Point exit reopens, ODOT warns travelers about weekend weather

MEDFORD, Ore. —After two days of weather woes for Northern California travel, the Oregon Department of Transportation says the traffic trouble isn’t over yet.
Residents were urged this evening, to avoid freeway travel when possible, due to a wave of vehicles arriving after all the delays.
Some of that leading to congestion at Exit 33 in Central Point, and the surrounding area.
ODOT said the Central Point northbound off ramp was temporarily closed due to heavy truck traffic trying to use the interchange and truck stop.
With another storm in the forecast this weekend, ODOT says staff are stocking up on materials.
“Their predicted to get more snow in the corridor and so it’ll be a continued fight I’m sure to keep the snow cleared and traffic moving in the Weed, Mount Shasta area,” says Gary Leaming with ODOT.
Leaming continues to remind drivers to have food, water, a charged phone, and a full tank of gas before you go.
To keep up with road closures in Oregon, use trip check.
For California, use the quick map.
