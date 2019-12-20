Central Point gets new park

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – In a few days, a new park will be officially open in the City of Central Point.
The Don and Flo Bohnert Farm Park, previously referred to as Bohnert Park, is nearly two acres and features a tennis court, pickleball courts, a fitness playground, a children’s playground, a gazebo and restrooms.
Central Point Parks and recreation said the park is an “intergenerational park,” a first in Oregon. “An intergenerational or ‘grandparents’ park is one that is designed to provide recreational opportunities for residents of all ages,” parks and rec explained.
The park is located in northwest Central Point 525 Stone Pointe Drive, just north of Twin Creeks Park.
The park will officially open on Monday, December 23. A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on January 8th at 4:00 p.m.