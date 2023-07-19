Central Point grass fire on I-5

Another small grass fire broke out today in Jackson County, this time in Central Point.

Fire fighters responded to the call of a grass fire on the South side of I-5, around 11 this morning.

ODF, Jackson County Fire District three and Medford Fire all responded to the scene.

They tell us a type three helicopter was also sent out to help but wasn’t needed.

ODF’s Natalie Weber “when firefighters got on scene, they found about an acre of fire that was moving pretty slowly through the grass. They were able to get a very quick knockdown on it and right now they’re just continuing to make sure that they’re putting out those hot spots [so] that it won’t reignite.”

Fire fighters are still investigating the cause of the fire.

