Central Point grass fire on I-5

Posted by Maximus Osburn July 18, 2023

Another small grass fire broke out today in Jackson County, this time in Central Point.

Fire fighters responded to the call of a grass fire on the South side of I-5, around 11 this morning.

ODF, Jackson County Fire District three and Medford Fire all responded to the scene.

They tell us a type three helicopter was also sent out to help but wasn’t needed.

ODF’s Natalie Weber “when firefighters got on scene, they found about an acre of fire that was moving pretty slowly through the grass. They were able to get a very quick knockdown on it and right now they’re just continuing to make sure that they’re putting out those hot spots [so] that it won’t reignite.”

Fire fighters are still investigating the cause of the fire.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Maximus Osburn
View More Posts
Maximus Osburn is a reporter for NBC5 News. He studied at California State University-Northridge, graduating with a degree in Broadcasting. Maximus is an avid martial arts enthusiast and combat sports fan. He even traveled to Thailand to train with martial arts experts. Maximus loves movies, nature, and doing things outside his comfort zone, like swimming in sub-freezing lakes in the winter.
Skip to content