Central Point Halloween “Trunk-or-Treat” honors Liam

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Halloween festivities got underway in Central Point as a trunk-or-treat event rolled through Twin Creeks Park Saturday night.
Central Point Parks and Recreation hosted the annual free event for Liam Peters, a local boy who passed away on Halloween in 2016 after complications from an accident.
His mother, Nicole, said she created this event because she wanted to see the smile on all the faces of other children having a good time in his memory.
“We get kind of down this time of year, so we like to celebrate him instead of mourn in a sense,” Nicole said. “We look forward to this and have this time, the weekend before Halloween just to kind of celebrate and put his name out there,” she added.
The first 500 kids got a free treat bag as everyone was required to stay in their cars, a change from the usual “walk in the park” to collect candy.
The public can donate to help continue this event online.
NBC5 News reporter/weather forecaster Aaron Nilsson is a Southern California native, but most recently lived in Seattle. He’s also lived in Sweden and Utah. He graduated from Brigham Young University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Scandinavian Studies. While at BYU, he covered sports for BYUtv.
Aaron is not new to the Medford/Klamath Falls market. He was a local TV journalist from 2013-2017.
Outside the station, Aaron enjoys music, traveling, sports, movies, and cooking. His favorite sport is soccer.