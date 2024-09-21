Central Point holds 2nd annual celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month

Posted by Lauren Pretto September 20, 2024

CENTRAL POINT, Ore.- Central Point Parks and Recreation holding its 2nd annual celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month at Twin Creeks Park.

From 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, the park hosted the celebration, consisting of informational booths from community organizations, food and merch vendors, games, bounces houses, performances and more.

But Central Point Recreation Specialist Margarita Esparza says the music is always her favorite part.

And with music from DJ Junior and his light robot, local Spanish rock band Combustión and mariachi music from Jovita Enriquez, it’s easy to see why.

Esparza says this event is very special to her.

“Growing up in this valley, there was not celebrations like this very often. And it’s for everyone, like everybody’s welcome to come and, you know, learn about our music, our dances, our food,” Esparza said.

Esparza says this event has been a huge success, as she says they have a lot more vendors, performances and food trucks than last year.

