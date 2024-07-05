Central Point holds annual July 4th parade and freedom festival

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. -The city of Central Point showed off its patriotism this July fourth with its annual parade and freedom festival. People in downtown enjoyed a full day of family -friendly fun. The day started with a pancake breakfast hosted by the Crater Lake Council Boy Scout Troop 7. After that was the “Run for Freedom” 5k, a kids fun run, and finally the parade at 10:30. The route began on 2nd and Pine Street and ended on Crater Lake Avenue. Despite the hotter temperatures, people seemed to be in good spirits.

“It’s just amazing to see all the community outreach and everyone coming together to celebrate,” says Nikki Vansickle. Vansickle was with Troop 7 with the Crater Lake Council Boy Scouts and said the scouts had been busy selling water to thirsty parade watchers.

“It’s a beautiful day outside… it’s a beautiful holiday… a lot of beautiful people out here. It’s a great day and I appreciate being out here,” says Dorien Williams. Williams says he normally spends the Fourth of July in Texas with his family in Texas, but he feels welcomed by the Central Point community this holiday.

After the parade, the fun continued with the Freedom Festival. It featured local vendors, artisan booths, and free kids’ activities like face painting and pie-eating contests.

