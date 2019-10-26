Central Point home turns into Halloween light display

“I’m an engineer by trade. I’m kind of a nerd, so just tried to take it to the extreme,” Richie Miles, homeowner, said.
Richie Miles built a light show in his front yard in a Central Point neighborhood. He started putting up lights for Christmas when he first moved into the house three years ago.
“Last year I had like three thousand lights. This year I’ll have about 9,000,” Miles said.
Now, he has added music and a separate show for Halloween.
“I put together the playlist, I do all the sequences and then yeah, it broadcasts on the radio station. I have a little transmitter in my garage,” Miles said.
Even with an engineering background, it’s no small feat. Miles started building the Halloween display in July.
“Everything is built and designed here and then I take a picture of it and then I put it all into my computer and then I program it into my computer and I can address like each bulb individually and tell it what color to turn. It’s a lot of work,” Miles said.
But the show doesn’t stop when October ends. It will just go from spooky — to merry.
“I’ll add more stuff for Christmas and it’ll be different music. Obviously, ‘This is Halloween’ wouldn’t be a good one,” Miles said.
Right now, he says it’s a one-man show, but Miles is hoping when his kids get a little older, they’ll lend a helping hand.
The light show will run through Christmas from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. It’s located on 659 Ridgeway Ave. in Central Point. They ask visitors are respectful of neighbors by not blocking driveways and keeping the music down.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.