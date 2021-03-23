Home
Central Point Police investigating body found along Bear Creek Greenway Monday

CENTRAL POINT, Ore — A body found along Bear Creek Greenway is under investigation by the Central Point Police Department.

Detectives with Central Point and Jackson County Sheriff’s responded to the Dean Creek Trailhead near Blackwell Rd Monday morning

Cause of death has yet to be determined but detectives say foul play is not suspected.

This is a developing story and this post will be updated as details emerge.

 

