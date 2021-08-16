Central Point resident creates ‘hope shoes’ with positive messages to uplift people

CENTRAL POINT, Ore — A local resident is looking to uplift people through her custom shoe designs.
According to it’s Facebook page, Hope shoes are, “designed to create positive change through art & words.” Charity Williams first created “Hope Shoes” back in 2017 after going through hardships in her life.
Williams started drawing art designs on her shoes during her situation, and she says it helped her remember there’s always hope.
“I needed a reminder of hope, I needed a reminder that I was getting better, that I was moving forward and that I was healing.” Williams told NBC5 news.
Each pair of shoes start off at about $60 with different prices for each word and or design. More information can be found on their Facebook page here: Hope Shoes
