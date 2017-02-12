Central Point, Ore. — Residents in a Central Point neighborhood called police, after a car that had previously been involved in a pursuit stopped, and the occupants started running.
The incident began when an officer attempted to pull the car over for a traffic violation in the downtown area.When it kept driving, officers stopped pursuing the car. A couple minutes later, phone calls began pouring in.
“We got calls, multiple calls from residents in the area, saying that the vehicle had just parked here, and then the people ran from the vehicle, so we got a good description of the suspects,” Lt. Chad Griffin said.
Officers were able to find the the suspects within a couple minutes near S. Haskell street. Their names have not been released at this time.
The driver is being charged with attempt to elude, and reckless driving.
