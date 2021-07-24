Central Point restaurant closing its doors after more than 20 years

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. —A Central Point restaurant is closing its doors after 21 years.
Mazatlan Grill says it’ll be closed by the end of August.
It’s unclear why it’s closing, but customers say it will be missed.
“We heard it was closing down we had to come in for one last meal and yeah, we’re going to miss this place a lot,” said Central Point resident, Eric Mortinson.
The restaurant says two servers are hoping to open another restaurant.
It hopes to have the same team in its new location.
