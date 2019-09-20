Central Point School Dist. refunds activity fees

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — The Central Point School District is encouraging participation in extra curricular activities by refunding activity fees.
It wasn’t discussed in budget planning meetings in May, so many families have already paid this fall. A refund system is now being put in place and families are being notified. Families will have the choice to get a refund, put it toward other charges, or keep it in the student’s account for future use.
“Fees are still a burden on families and I think it limits the number of student who go out for athletics and activities,” Samantha Steele, superintendent, said.
The Central Point School District is now the second school district in southern Oregon to announce they will no longer be charging the activity fee. The Phoenix-Talent School District was the first district to make this change earlier this summer.
