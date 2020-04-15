Central Point School District 6 is hosting a virtual art show

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Calling all artists!
Today is World Art Day and Central Point School District 6 is encouraging people to get creative for a virtual art show.
Participants must submit a photo of positive themed artwork.
People of any age can enter and any type of art is acceptable.
The only rules are that the art be school appropriate and family friendly.
People will be able to view the virtual art show on the School District 6 Facebook page.
Submissions are being accepted until 9 am Thursday.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/cpsd6/.
To submit photos of artwork, please send in email to [email protected].
