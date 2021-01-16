Home
Central Point School District looks to reset

CENTRAL POINT, Ore.– Central Point School District says its aiming to get kids back on campus on February 2nd.

The district is planning to implement a hybrid learning model, where some students will come on specific week days, and the rest will come on different days.

The option to stay with distance learning will also be available to students.

Along with organizing a back to school plan, the district is also looking for a new superintendent.

District superintendent Samantha Steele announced her retirement last week, but said she’ll still hold the position until July 1st.

