Central Point school puts on parade for kids

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Many Rogue Valley teachers are coming together putting on parades for their students.

Faculty at Central Point’s Mae Richardson Elementary School got into their cars, horns honking, saying hello to students.

Kids and parents came out, physical distancing, of course, waving to their favorite teacher as they passed by.

