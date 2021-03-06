Central Point senior has to drive 94 miles to get his COVID-19 vaccine

Central Point, Ore. — For many Oregonians, getting the vaccine is proving difficult, even if you’re eligible.
One Central Point senior says he just can’t seem to get an appointment. 79-year old Bob Lent says he has exhausted every option to get his COVID-19 vaccine. He did finally get an appointment, but he’ll have to drive an hour and a half away to get the shot.
“I’ve been trying for 3 weeks to get my shot at least three, no avail,” says Lent.
Lent says it has not been an easy process getting his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The retired postal worker has been eligible since the end of January.
“Oh it’s been very frustrating, you go on where they tell you to go on and they don’t give you any answers at all,” says Lent.
He’s tried Albertsons, Safeway, Fred Meyer, Walgreens, Costco, and even Jackson County Public Health. After spending hours on the phone reaching out and researching, he’s had no luck.
He admits he and his wife have started to worry.
“You can’t visit anybody, you have to have your face mask, you wanna get your shots you wanna wear your mask and do everything they tell you to do, I’m just trying to get my shot,” says Lent.
Lent finally was able to secure a spot at Costco. But it’s not his hometown Costco in Central Point. It’s in Roseburg, 94 miles away.
“I mean to me that’s a little bit ludicrous for a man 80 years old and then my second shot I have go back there again, that’s another 200 miles,” says Lent.
Lent advises anyone facing the same problem to keep trying and take what they can get. He doesn’t mind the drive.
“I can handle it I think, I’m an old new yorker,” says Lent.
He’s just thankful that he can get the shot, even if it is in Roseburg.
“It is frustrating but at least ill know I can get the shot,” says Lent.
Lent says he and his wife are planning to make a day out of it in Douglas County.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.