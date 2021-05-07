Home
Central Point Wild Rogue Pro Rodeo plans for fall return to Expo

The Jackson County Expo announces that the 2021 Central Point Wild Rogue Pro Rodeo is returning.

In a press release, organizers said they are moving their rodeo dates to September 10th and 11th 2021.

The committee has a tentative back up plan for outside the arena if the county is still under indoor restrictions due to Covid-19, but are currently planning to be back full force by the Fall.

 

