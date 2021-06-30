CEO of Sky Lakes Medical Center is Retiring in 2022

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore — A longtime CEO is finally retiring after 3-decade tenure.
Paul Stewart has been the CEO of Klamath falls’ sky lakes medical center for 30 years. In a press release, Sky Lakes wrote that Stewart will remain in a “support position” for the next six months.
Stewart says that the creation of the Sky Lakes Cancer Treatment Center and Collaborative Health Center are just a few of his proudest accomplishments.
“I’m really proud, and grateful, for the services that we’ve been able to add to the community. Because at the end of the day, that makes it easier for people.”
Under Stewart’s leadership, Sky Lakes has been named twice a top 100 community hospital in the nation.