‘Chalk It Up’ event raises awareness around endangered species in Phoenix

PHOENIX, Ore. — Artists, community members, and animal lovers came together to ‘Chalk It Up’ at the Phoenix Civic Center today.
The ‘Chalk It Up’ event was hosted by the Pollinator Project Rogue Valley, along with the Southern Oregon Land Conservancy.
Chalk art wrapped the sidewalks of the civic center, demonstrating animals and insects alike on the endangered species list.
We’re told about 50 artists participated.
“It can go from fish to birds, to insects, to polar bears… just raising awareness and having people come out to do beautiful art or just regular art,” said volunteer, Kristina Lefever.
The event began around 9 a.m. and ended around 8 p.m.
Lefever says she hopes it becomes an annual event, with a larger crowd and vendors next year.
