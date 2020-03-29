‘Chalk your Walk’ comes to the Rogue Valley, a viral idea that anyone can participate in

“It’s great to walk around and look and just think to myself, huh, I had something to do with that,” said local chalk your walk organizer, Teresa Martin.
Martin is a local realtor with EXP Realty.
She says the idea of chalk your walk came to her attention online.
“I just happened to see it through a social media group that I follow for real estate agents and I thought what a great idea,” Martin said.
People of any age group are encouraged to draw pictures in chalk on their driveways or sidewalks, so people going out for some fresh air will see the art and smile.
Martin became so inspired by the idea, she made fliers about chalk your walk and gave them out in her neighborhood.
“Took me a couple days to go drop them off and the second day we noticed that kids had already been out drawing pictures and stuff on the sidewalks,” said Martin.
She says it’s been a hit.
“There have been tons of responses, of people posting things and sharing things, which is really great,” added Martin.
She says she wants everyone to keep up with the chalk art, in hopes that someone’s day will be brightened.
“I encourage everybody to keep doing it. Keep doing it, even if it rains outside, it’s raining today. Go do it again tomorrow,” she added.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.