Changes are coming to The Village at Medford Center

With two large spaces vacant, The Village is bringing in new retailers to fill the space.
“Every shop used to be full, a long time ago,” Joiclyn Cook, Medford resident, said.
Joiclyn Cook has lived in Medford since 1960. She goes to the Tinseltown Theater every Tuesday with her son. Cook remembers when The Village was the popular place to hangout.
“Everybody came. Every shop was full. I mean from paintings to little dress shops to everything, just little miniature stores and it was busy,” Cook said.
Over the last few years big businesses like Ashley Furniture, and Sear’s have closed up or moved, while smaller shops and eateries have come and gone.
“We want this to be the place where fun is the lifestyle,” Cory Shaw, Marketing Director for The Village, said.
With a recent remodel and new changes ahead, The Village is hoping to bring back a lively atmosphere. In December, ‘Tap and Vine’ brew pub will open across from the movie theater.
“We’re going to have 40 beers on tap, local. Some of those are special made, just for tap and vine. We’ve got ten wines on tap plus a full bar service and a full restaurant with an executive chef,” Shaw said.
The shopping center is also looking to fill the empty spaces, where Rogue Air Trampoline Park and Sear’s used to be. While they can’t release the details just yet, they say they’ll be names you likely know.
“That space will become part of our Sear’s takeover sort of thing and we’ve got plans for that. We’ve got three major national tenants looking at the location,” Shaw said.
There will also be smaller store fronts and kiosks for local businesses.
“We’re pretty excited about it. It’s going to bring a lot to the area,” Shaw said.
Construction for the new retail spaces will start around January or February. They are expecting to hire hundreds between all the locations.
