Changes to Jackson County Animal Shelter

PHOENIX, Ore. – More changes to the hours of local organizations as the Jackson County animal shelter closed to the public as of five p.m. today.
Adoptions and fosters will be done over the phone and are appointment-based. With more people at home at the moment, the shelter is asking people to look at adopting or fostering.
“If they have to surrender their animal, to try and keep that animal in their home as long as possible. We only have so much capacity here at the shelter to house animals and we are prioritizing stray animals over the animals that have an owner,” Barbara Talbert, Shelter Manager, said.
Their website has info on the available dogs and cats and is updated several times each day.
Also, anyone able to donate with supplies and/or money can call the shelter at 541-774-6654.