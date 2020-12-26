Charter school searching for new vocational program

A Josephine Co. charter school is partnering with non-profits in the rogue valley offering vocational training.
River’s Edge Academy Charter, also known as REACH, received a grant. It allows them to open a new vocational training service for kids ages 14 to 24.
It’s now partnering with Youth 71-Five Ministries and Southern Oregon Air Academy. The 12-week programs range from welding to construction.
“No matter what is going on in your life you’re always going to have some type of a struggle. So having somebody with who you can build that relationship and you can talk things through, they’ll walk with you through it is crucial,” said Cecile Enright, the Executive Director of REACH.
Applications open in January. REACH said it hopes to get the program up and running by March of next year.
