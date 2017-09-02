Chetco Bar Fire updates: evacuation changes and acreage

Brookings, Ore.- The Chetco Bar Fire is 138,212 acres as of 9:05 A.M. The fire is still 10% contained.
Mountain Drive, near the north bank of Chetco River Road, is no longer on a level 3 evacuation. As of this morning that area has been downgraded to a level 2 evacuation notice. This includes the side roads along Mountain Drive- Van Pelt, Thomas Lane, East Cougar Drive, and West Cougar Drive. Re-entry materials can be picked up at Ray’s Market (906 Chetco Ave.) from 11 Am to 2 PM.
Fire crews have put in 49 miles of fire line as of this morning.
The fire is still actively burning in the North and the East. It is moving into the South. As soon as it is safe for crews to fire there they will be brought in, according to officials at the Chetco Bar Fire camp.
The fire started after a lightning strike on the afternoon of July 12th. Currently there are 1, 562 personnel working to expel the fire.