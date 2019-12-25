Children in need receive Christmas surprise

MEDFORD, Ore. — A group of local children in need are getting a Christmas they never saw coming.
It all started when a little boy told his classroom volunteer, Savannah Fox, that he didn’t think Santa was going to find him this year. With a little help from social media, Savannah made sure he was anything but forgotten.
“He asked me, ‘Do you think Santa will find me at the mom’s house?'” Savannah said.
Savannah was talking to a Lincoln Elementary School kindergartner, when she found out the boy was living with his mom at OnTrack’s Home for Moms, a rehabilitation home for mothers and children.
“After class I asked his teacher, I said, ‘Hey does this little boy, what is he doing for Christmas? Do you know if he is taken care of?’ and she said, ‘You know, I don’t think he’s got anything going on. He might not be getting anything for Christmas and in fact,'” Savannah said.
That’s when Savannah realized, something needed to be done. Savannah put out a call on social media asking for donations to help get presents. She said her goal was $200, but within just one day, she raised $2,000.
“The excitement to know what everyone’s going to see tomorrow, makes it all worth while. Every hard day that I’ve had in here, every struggle that I’ve had 160 days of the way is every worth while tomorrow morning,” Carrie Frost, mother, said.
The response from the moms was unforgettable.
“We’ve been working so hard on our recovering and to have this for our kids is such, such a blessing,” Amanda Ciraulo, mother, said.
What started with bringing Christmas to one little boy, ended with spreading holiday joy to all 25 women and 19 children at the OnTrack facility.
“This is so much more than we could have done and so we are so thankful,” Amanda said.
