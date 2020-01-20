Home
Chiloquin man arrested after standoff with KCSO deputies

CHILOQUIN, ORE — Highway 97 is back open and one man is in custody after a nearly day long stand off near Chiloquin.

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office tells us they were called to reports of shots fired around 1:30pm Sunday, along Highway 97 near South Chiloquin Road.

When deputies arrived the suspect, identified as Steven White, started shooting at them from inside a home. No one was hurt, but a patrol car was hit.

Deputies closed down the highway, while they tried to talk with White in an effort to get him to surrender.

They say around 9:30pm Sunday, deputies were about enter the home to arrest White but he started a fire in an effort to avoid being arrested.

That didn’t work though, he is now in the Klamath County Jail facing 8 charges including unlawful use of a weapon and arson in the first degree.

