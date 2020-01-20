Chiloquin man arrested after standoff with KCSO deputies

CHILOQUIN, ORE — Highway 97 is back open and one man is in custody after a nearly day long stand off near Chiloquin.
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office tells us they were called to reports of shots fired around 1:30pm Sunday, along Highway 97 near South Chiloquin Road.
When deputies arrived the suspect, identified as Steven White, started shooting at them from inside a home. No one was hurt, but a patrol car was hit.
Deputies closed down the highway, while they tried to talk with White in an effort to get him to surrender.
They say around 9:30pm Sunday, deputies were about enter the home to arrest White but he started a fire in an effort to avoid being arrested.
That didn’t work though, he is now in the Klamath County Jail facing 8 charges including unlawful use of a weapon and arson in the first degree.
Kyle Aevermann originally joined NBC5 News in 2012 as a morning producer and reporter. Kyle left NBC5 to report in Milwaukee, WI. He then spent months backpacking across Asia. He returned to NBC5 to co-anchor NBC5 News at Sunrise.
Originally from the Chicago area, he headed west to intern at KISL-FM on Catalina Island. Kyle then moved to the Pacific Northwest in 2009 to work in Social Media.
Kyle loves hiking, traveling, discovering cultures and has a serious obsession for good food.