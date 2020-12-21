Christmas shopping and “wrapping up” sales for local businesses

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — Today, Sunday, was the final weekend day of shopping in advance of Christmas.
Some Jacksonville business owners said their sale numbers are comparable to last years, but the most challenging part is getting new product in since most production lines closed because of COVID regulations.
Erika Bishop at the Pot Rack said local store owners are unified and helping each other through recent challenges.
She expects her store to stay busy through Christmas Eve.
“The COVID hasn’t been friendly to many of us, but this is a kitchen store so everyone is staying home and cooking,” Bishop said. “So, we have the benefit or providing all the things you need and people are coming in and happy and enthusiastic to have a great holiday season at home with their family,” she added.
Pot Rack is open normal hours through Christmas Eve and back open the day after Christmas.
